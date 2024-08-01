Penguins prospects set to play in annual Prospects Challenge in Buffalo next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the third year, the Penguins will send their prospects and draft picks north to take part in the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York.

The Penguins will join five other teams at the tournament, including the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, and Ottawa Senators.

Pittsburgh is taking a roster of 25 players - 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

This year, the Penguins roster will feature multiple players who could potentially see some NHL playing time later this year including forwards Vasily Ponomarev and Villie Koivunen who were both acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in the Jake Guentzel trade.

Both of the Penguins' most recent first-round picks will also be on the roster in Buffalo, forward Brayden Yager who the Penguins selected 14th overall in 2023, and defenseman Owen Pickering who they took 21st overall in 2022. Harrison Brunicke and Tanner Howe, who were taken 44th and 46th overall, respectively will also join the prospect roster.

One of the three goalies that will suit up for the Penguins is newly signed 20-year-old Sergei Murashov. The Penguins took Murshaov 118th overall in 2022 and just finished putting together a solid season in Russia's second-highest league, the MHL.

They will also be taking several players who spent time with the AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last year.

The Penguins will play three games in total, opening the tournament on September 13 against Boston at 12 p.m., then the Ottawa on September 14 at 12 p.m., and they'll conclude the tournament against Buffalo on September 16 at 5 p.m.

Fans can learn more about the tournament and see the full roster on the Penguins website at this link.