Penguins prospect Filip Hållander stretchered off the ice during Wilkes-Barre/Scranton game

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON (KDKA) - A Penguins prospect was taken off the ice on a stretcher near the end of regulation on Friday night.

Filip Hållander, a forward with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL team, became tangled with a Charlotte Checkers' defenseman along the wall when the two crashed to the ice.

With Hållander on the ice, players from both teams immediately called for the medical staff.

Hållander appeared to take the worst of the collision, with his head and neck bearing most of the brunt of the impact.

Medical staff took Hållander off the ice on a stretcher and the game was called with 1:12 remaining in regulation.

Hållander's condition is unknown at this time but the team has said an update will be provided once it is available.

In 26 games this season, Hållander has 8 goals and 17 assists for 25 points with W-B/S and has played in two games for Pittsburgh.

