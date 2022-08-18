Penguins promote Todd Reirden to associate coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins promoted Todd Reirden to associate coach and signed him to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

"Todd plays an important role on our coaching staff," general manager Ron Hextall said in a team-issued release. "He's had a proven impact on the defensemen and contributes to the coaching staff as a whole with his wealth of knowledge from over a decade as an NHL coach. We are excited to extend his contract."

The 51-year-old Reirden has served as the team's assistant coach since 2020. He oversees the team's defensive group and power-play unit.

Before coming to Pittsburgh, Reirden spent six seasons on the Washington Capitals coaching staff. Before that, he was an assistant coach with the Penguins from 2010-14.

"As a coaching staff we value Todd's knowledge, experience and passion for the game," head coach Mike Sullivan said in a team-issued release. "He challenges us, as coaches, to be better every day and his relationships with the players are invaluable. He is deserving of this promotion and we are excited for him."