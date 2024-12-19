Penguins bring back defenseman P.O Joseph in trade with St. Louis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have made a trade with the St. Louis Blues, bringing defenseman P.O Joseph back to Pittsburgh.

The trade was announced Wednesday evening with Joseph coming back to the Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

HE'S BAAACK ‼️



The Penguins have acquired defenseman P.O Joseph from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations. pic.twitter.com/XXjzyINdcF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 19, 2024

Joseph spent his first four seasons in the NHL with the Penguins organization and posted career highs in games played, goals, and points during the 2022-23 season.

At the end of last season, Joseph was released and signed with the Blues as a free agent.

He's played 23 games for the Blues so far this season, registering two assists.

Joseph is signed through the end of the current season with a cap hit of $950,000.