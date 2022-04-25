Penguins planning 'Shirts Off Our Backs' and Fan Appreciation Night for Friday

Watch CBS News

By John P. Wise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are winding down the regular season and getting ready for a 16th straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

At Friday's final home game at PPG Paints Arena, the team is once again planning its popular "Shirts Off Our Backs" giveaway as part of Fan Appreciation Night on Friday.

Twenty-three lucky fans in attendance will win a player's signed jersey. Every fan who enters the building will receive a scratch card and a miniature hockey stick. Some scratch cards that don't produce a "Shirts Off Our Back" winner will include "mystery boxes" that could yield other prizes, such as autographed pucks or PensGear gift cards.

The 23 jersey winners will be announced after the game. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the giveaways won't take place in person; instead, the jerseys will be signed after the game and mailed to the winners.

Also, local band "The Clarks" will perform before the game, beginning at 6:10 p.m., as well as during both intermissions.

The grand prize giveaway, to be announced during the third period, will be a four-day trip for four to Napa, California, including airfare, dinners, a vineyard tour and more.

Puck drop for Friday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for 7 p.m.

