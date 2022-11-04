Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers teaming up for Thanksgiving food distribution

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers are heading off of the playing surface and teaming up to help the community this Thanksgiving.

All three teams are hosting a Thanksgiving meal distribution in concert with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Giant Eagle.

It's scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 22 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the cul-de-sac on Mazeroski Way and will help families in need.

The aim is to provide up to 300 families with a turkey, apple pie, dry food, and a $15 Giant Eagle gift card as well as gifts from each team.

Families can register for the "BurghProud" event on the food bank website at this link.