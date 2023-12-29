Penguins Perspectives: Resolutions for a resolute franchise

Welcome to Penguins Perspectives, a weekly column by KDKA-TV Digital Producer Patrick Damp. Each Friday, Patrick will talk about the week that was, the week to come, what to watch for, and more.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New year, new goals, right?

Well, for the Penguins since about 2007 that goal has remained extremely the same - the Stanley Cup.

Now, we all know that's what 32 teams say. The journey that begins in September usually starts the same for every team.

"The Stanley Cup is our goal, anything less is unacceptable," they'll say.

Yes, it's the goal. Yes, it's the expectation. When the Pittsburgh Penguins employ players such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, and others, it should be.

But, as we sit here in the Citadel at the End of Time between Christmas and New Year's, it's time for some more achievable resolutions.

Power Up

I've written about it. I've talked about it. You've heard about it and you've seen it with your own eyes…the power play stinks.

When you have the collection of talent that the Pittsburgh Penguins do, a 13.3 percent success rate with the man advantage, good for 27th in the NHL, is completely unacceptable.

Putting this into the namesake of this column, perspective, the biggest issue is that the Penguins at even strength are quite good. They are currently tied for ninth in the NHL for even-strength goals.

As they continue to find their footing in the Eastern Conference playoff race, the power play has gone from losing them games to simply being ineffective.

For this team to get where they need to go, a power play featuring no less than four future hall of famers, it can't simply be average, it needs to be a strength.

Go Streaking

No, not that kind.

Despite the New York Rangers seemingly running away with the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division, no one else wants to join them at the top the table.

Just six points as of this writing separate the Penguins from second in the division and just five from the top wild-card spot.

As the Penguins have gone 5-1-1 in their last seven, now is the time for the team to make a move with the St. Louis Blues and Islanders coming to town to close out 2023.

With a wide-open Metropolitan Division, a streak of five or more wins in a row is attainable, especially considering January's schedule features a slew of extremely beatable opponents.

The opportunity is there for the Penguins to grab hold of a playoff spot and never let it go.

Get Back to the Dance

Last year stunk. For more than a decade, the Stanley Cup Playoffs became just another season in Pittsburgh.

When the playoffs began, the Penguins were right there.

Sure, there were disappointments and failings, but you knew the old adage always rang true - "Just get in and see what happens."

When the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs began, the Penguins were not among the 16 teams vying for Lord Stanley's Cup.

While this edition of the Penguins is only marginally better, they are just that - better. It's a team that has the scoring and talent to get back to the postseason.

Maybe they're not a contender, but with the way Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang are playing, anything is possible.

In 2024, the Penguins must be in the playoffs.

Make Kyle's Decision Easy

New President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas said recently that he will be evaluating where this team is by the NHL All-Star Break.

Given the wide-open nature of the Eastern Conference, this team would be wise to make his evaluation easy.

Should this team find themselves in playoff position by the All-Star Break, for all intents and purposes, Dubas will be a buyer at the trade deadline.

While the Penguins don't have a lot of assets to give away, Dubas has shown he possesses the creativity to swing a deal that will benefit his team.

Time isn't just running out on 2023, it's running out on this era of Penguins hockey. There will only be so many chances to get Crosby and his band of merrymen another Stanley Cup.

For it to truly be a happy new year, these resolutions would go a long way.