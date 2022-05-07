Watch CBS News
Penguins once again lead NHL in local TV ratings

By Pat Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The NHL returned to a full 82-game season this past year, after playing a COVID-shortened season in 2021.

With the return to 82 games, the NHL saw a dip in regular-season television ratings, according to a report from Sports Business Journal

Their report found that in the United States, team's TV ratings fell by 23-percent as a whole.

The Penguins this year had the league's highest TV ratings, averaging a 5.43 rating, but even that was 30-percent below last year.

This is nothing new for the Pens as they have posted the best ratings in the league in nine of the last 16 years.

A team with the biggest swing in ratings was the Arizona Coyotes, who saw a decrease of 58-percent from last season.

First published on May 7, 2022 / 3:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

