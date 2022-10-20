Penguins officially unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jersey, return to 'RoboPenguin'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If the Penguins' last two Reverse Retro jerseys weren't enough 90s nostalgia for all you hockey fans, they're running it right back this year.

The 1990s "RoboPenguin" has returned to an official Penguins jersey.

From the 1992-93 season until the 2002-03 season, the Penguins donned the "RoboPenguin" logo.

Staying true to the name, the Penguins' sweater that brings back the 90s logo will be a primarily black jersey with yellow accents on the sleeve.

The jersey will be available for purchase on November 15, according to the Penguins.

This is the third time the Penguins have gone back to the 90s for their Reverse Retro kits, having used the 1993 diagonal Pittsburgh design in 2021 in both white and black editions.

The team will wear the jersey seven times this season: