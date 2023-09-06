Penguins name Doug Wilson as Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins' front office overhaul this offseason continued on Wednesday morning.

The team announced they had hired Doug Wilson as Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations.

Wilson will assist General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas in all matters, including personnel decisions.

"Doug brings over 40 years of NHL experience to our program. Over 16 years from his Hall-of-Fame playing career and over 25 seasons building consistent contending teams as the leader of the San Jose Sharks hockey operations department," said Dubas. "Doug will serve as a source of both experience and wisdom to our entire hockey operations department. His ability to maintain high standards of performance and professionalism over two decades with Sharks is the type of consistency we all aspire to these positions."

During Wilson's tenure as general manager of the San Jose Sharks, the team made one Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016, which some Penguins fans may remember, and the team won the 2009 President's Trophy as the league's best regular season team, five Pacific Division titles, and 14 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

Wilson stepped away from the Sharks in 2022 due to health-related issues.

He also spent 16 years in the NHL as a player from 1977 until 1993 with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Sharks, recording 827 points as a defenseman, winning the Norris Trophy in 1982.

The Hockey Hall of Fame welcomed Wilson in 2020.