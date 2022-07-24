Penguins hosting 'Select A Seat' at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Penguins fans will want to swing by PPG Paints Arena today!

The team hosting a "Select A Seat" event in the morning until the afternoon.

Fans will be able to see which locations are open for season ticket packages.

There will also be Penguins alumni, Iceburgh, a prize wheel, and a 15-percent discount on Penguins merchandise.

The event began at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.