Penguins to host fourth annual Pride Game on March 26 against Carolina Hurricanes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced they will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community when the team hosts its fourth annual Pride Game on March 26 at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

When the Penguins host the game, fans will be able to connect with local organizations with ties to the LGBTQ+ community in the arena's Pride Zone. That will be located behind the Captain Morgan Club and will feature the Three Rivers Business Alliance Foundation, the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation, Steel City Softball League, and Pittsburgh Tigers.

The United by Hockey Mobile Museum will also be outside of the arena on Logan Street between Wylia Avenue and Centre Avenue. The mobile museum is a free fan experience that highlights hockey's trailblazers, changemakers, and business leaders.

It will be open before the game from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The Penguins Foundation will also hold an online auction featuring rainbow jerseys, autographed Pride pucks, and more.

That auction goes live on March 26 at noon and runs through noon on April 2 and fans will be able to place their bids at this link.

Meanwhile, the national anthem will be sung by LeTrea Rembert a cast member of Fam Ham and a teacher at the Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Musical Theater.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby's charity suite will welcome Proud Haven to the game, an organization that provides safe shelter for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh.

Tickets are available for purchase at this link.