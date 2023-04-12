Penguins hold annual Fan Appreciation Night at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins held their annual Fan Appreciation Night at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

The event was held as the team played its final home game of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks.

All fans at the game received a chance to win an autographed, game-worn jersey along with other prizes, including autographed pucks.

One fan in attendance was quite confident that the Penguins would get things done on the ice.

"Oh, I'm not hoping, we're winning tonight," said North Hills resident Kim Trama. "We're going to win and we're going to win the next one and we're going to make the playoffs."

Unfortunately, the Pens lost the game 5-2, putting the team's playoff chances in jeopardy.

The team will play its final game of the season on Thursday night and need a win to get into the playoffs, along with a loss from the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.