Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith undergoes surgery, will be out for remainder of playoffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was not a morning of good news following the Penguins' 5-2 loss to the Rangers in game two.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan announced that Casey DeSmith underwent successful core muscle surgery and will be out for the remainder of the postseason.

DeSmith left the Penguins' game one victory in the second overtime, causing third-string goalie Louis Domingue to take over.

The Penguins ultimately won game one in triple overtime, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Domingue started game two, a loss that evened the series, and Alex D'orio backed him up.

Sullivan added that Jarry's status remains unchanged and he continues to rehab.

The Penguins will take on the Rangers in game three at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The series is tied at one apiece.