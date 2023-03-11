Watch CBS News
Penguins

Penguins forward Nick Bonino out 'week-to-week' with lacerated kidney

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Penguins prepare to take on the Philadelphia Flyers this afternoon at PPG Paints Arena, they will be without the services of newly-acquired center Nick Bonino. 

According to Head Coach Mike Sullivan, Bonino suffered a lacerated kidney in the Penguins' last game against the Islanders. 

The Penguins announced yesterday afternoon that they had once again recalled forward Alex Nylander on an emergency basis. 

So far, in three games with the club, Bonino has yet to register a point but in 62 total games, he's scored 10 goals and 19 points. 

Nylander recorded an assist in his one game played this year on March 7 against Columbus. 

The Penguins and Flyers faceoff today at 3:30 p.m. 

First published on March 11, 2023 / 1:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.