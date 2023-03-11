Penguins forward Nick Bonino out 'week-to-week' with lacerated kidney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Penguins prepare to take on the Philadelphia Flyers this afternoon at PPG Paints Arena, they will be without the services of newly-acquired center Nick Bonino.

According to Head Coach Mike Sullivan, Bonino suffered a lacerated kidney in the Penguins' last game against the Islanders.

The Penguins announced yesterday afternoon that they had once again recalled forward Alex Nylander on an emergency basis.

So far, in three games with the club, Bonino has yet to register a point but in 62 total games, he's scored 10 goals and 19 points.

Nylander recorded an assist in his one game played this year on March 7 against Columbus.

The Penguins and Flyers faceoff today at 3:30 p.m.