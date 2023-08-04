Penguins forward Jake Guentzel to be 'reevaluated in 12 weeks' following ankle surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins will be without the services of one of their top scorers when the season begins in October.

The team announced on Friday morning that forward Jake Guentzel underwent ankle surgery in Wisconsin on August 2.

"As Jake continued to increase the intensity of his preparation for the upcoming season, it was apparent that his ankle injury was not resolving in a way that was satisfactory to him or the Penguins," said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. "In collaboration with Jake - his representative Ben Hankinson of Octagon Sports, the Penguins medical team led by Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC Sports Medicine, and Dr. Coetzee – it was decided that surgery would be the best way to ensure Jake would be at his best in 2023-2024."

The surgery was successful and he will be reevaluated in 12 weeks.