Penguins defenseman John Ludvig out with concussion, backup goalie Nedeljkovic suffers lower-body injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan provided an update on the status of two players who were hurt in the defeat.

Defenseman John Ludvig, who made his NHL debut on Tuesday night, was knocked out of the game about halfway through due to a scary collision with Stars forward Radek Faksa.

Ludvig fell face-first to the ice.

He was immediately attended to by the Pittsburgh Penguins' medical staff and eventually skated off the ice with some help from teammates Noel Acciari and Marcus Pettersson.

"He's been diagnosed with a concussion," Sullivan said. "We will see how that goes, I'm not sure I can give you a status other than that."

Meanwhile, along with Ludvig's injury, backup goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic also has a lower-body injury, which was sustained in Tuesday night's game.

He left practice early and Sullivan said he did not know if the goaltender will be available for tomorrow night's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

"He tried to practice today, it was bothering him to the point where we've got take further action with the evaluation process," Sullivan said.

The Penguins currently find themselves in an early season hole, sitting 7th in the Metropolitan Division with a 2-4 record through six games.

They have a goal differential of minus-3, having scored 17 goals but have surrendered 20.

They'll welcome the undefeated, 6-0-0 Colorado Avalanche to PPG Paints Arena tomorrow night.