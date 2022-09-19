Penguins continue tradition and kick off new season with fan favorite ticket delivery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hockey season is right around the corner and a fan favorite tradition continued Monday as some fans awaited a very special delivery from the Pittsburgh Penguins themselves.

The Penguins began hand delivering season tickets to fans in 2007.

Season ticket holders dress up in their favorite hockey gear and wait for their doorbell to ring.

Sidney Crosby delivers tickets to the home of a local family. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

This year, Sidney Crosby showed up at the home of a fan in the North Hills. Other stars included Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Brian Dumoulin, Jason Zucker and Tristan Jarry.

Crosby posed for pictures, signed autographs, and even helped a young man find a date to his Homecoming dance at school.

How could you say no? 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Gvf2n7ZaOF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 19, 2022

Guentzel played a little hockey at one of the houses where he stopped. And, everyone was all smiles at the house where Teddy Blueger pulled up.

A new Penguins jersey and hockey time with @jakeguentz! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hLUjHHd6sW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 19, 2022

The Penguins kick off the preseason this Sunday, Sept. 25, with split squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The first regular season game is set for Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena.

