Penguins captain Sidney Crosby still named among the best in latest NHLPA Player Poll

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Even at age 36 and in his 19th NHL season, our captain Sidney Crosby still commands a massive amount of respect among his peers.

On Wednesday morning, the NHL Players' Association, the union representing NHL players, released its annual player poll which surveys its members about a variety of topics including top players, top styles, and more.

The NHLPA asked 639 NHL players 15 questions and the Penguins, especially Crosby, were among those named by their fellow players.

One of the biggest questions asked in the survey is "If you need to win one game, who is the forward you want on your team?"

Coming in first was Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, garnering 48.71% of the vote, but in second place was Crosby, earning 11.58% of the vote.

If there's one thing Sidney Crosby has been praised for in his illustrious NHL career, it's that he plays a "200-foot" game, meaning he is one of the best players both offensively and defensively.

To this day, the NHLPA agrees.

Crosby received 38.37% of the vote when the players were asked "Who is the most complete player?"

In second was Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov with 14.6% of the vote.

Crosby also came in second when the players were asked "If you need to win a faceoff, who would you pick?"

He was behind Nashville Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly who got 14.49% of the vote, but Crosby was not far behind, getting 13.59% of the vote.

Finally, the Penguins' big offseason acquisition, defenseman Erik Karlsson came in fifth place when the question "Who is the best breakout passer in the game?"

Karlsson got 8.06% of the vote, coming behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, and Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman.

You can check out the complete results of the survey on the NHLPA website at this link!