Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby will not play in game six

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins will be without the services of their captain tonight as they look to eliminate the Rangers in game six.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Sidney Crosby will not be in the lineup tonight.

Coach Sullivan on Sidney Crosby's status: "He skated this morning with Ty Hennes. He will not play tonight." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 13, 2022

When the Penguins took the ice for morning skate at PPG Paints Arena before their game six matchup against the Rangers tonight, captain Sidney Crosby was not on the ice.

Here's how the lines look without Crosby: Guentzel-Malkin-Rust

Heinen-Rodrigues-Kapanen

Zucker-Carter-McGinn

Boyle-Blueger-O’Connor

(Rakell did not take rushes) The D-pairs are the same without Dumoulin:

Matheson-Letang

Pettersson-Marino

Friedman-Ruhwedel — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 13, 2022

Evgeni Malkin took over first-line center responsibilities, between Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust.

Meanwhile, forward Rickard Rakell was part of the skate but was not part of line rushes. Rakell was knocked out of game one at Madison Square Garden after taking a hard hit along the boards.

In a moment of hope, however, Penguins' goalie Tristan Jarry was a full participant in morning skate, taking up residence in the net usually belonging to the backup goalie, a sign he could be dressed and on the bench tonight.

The Penguins have a chance to advance to the second round for the first time since 2018 when they eliminated the Philadelphia Flyers in round one.

Should the Penguins win tonight, they'll clinch a spot in the second round and will meet the winner of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes series.

Face-off is scheduled for 7:30 at PPG Paints Arena.