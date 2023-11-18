Penguins backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic becomes first goalie in AHL history to score two career goals

PROVIDENCE, RI (KDKA) - When your team is leading by one and the opponent pulls the goalie in an attempt to tie the game, who better to give you a two-goal lead than...the goalie himself?

Well, for Penguins backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, that was the case on Friday night in Providence.

While on a conditioning assignment in the American Hockey League, Nedeljkovic found himself with a golden opportunity.

A GOALIE GOAL SO NICE, ALEX NEDELJKOVIC HAS DONE IT TWICE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VCbwI4UFct — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 18, 2023

With the Baby Penguins up 3-2 late in the third over the P-Bruins, a dump-in from Providence came right into Nedeljkovic's net and a clear lane ahead.

From the top of the crease, Nedeljkovic fired the puck over everyone's head and into the vacated net, sealing the win for the Baby Penguins.

Now, this wasn't the first time Alex Nedeljkovic scored a goal in the American Hockey League.

Back in 2018 when he was with the Charlotte Checkers, in a game against the Hartford Wolf Pack, Nedeljkovic picked up a puck near the corner and shot into the empty net, giving Charlotte a 7-3 lead.

Nedeljkovic's goal GOALIE GOAL ALERT! Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic gets a goal for the Charlotte Checkers Hockey Club! Posted by AHL on Saturday, March 10, 2018

Nedeljkovic now is the first goalie in AHL history to score two goals.

The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Raleigh and will be back in Pittsburgh on Sunday to take on the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena.

Nedeljkovic could return to the Penguins after being placed on IR earlier this year.