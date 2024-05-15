Watch CBS News
Penguins announce three players undergo successful surgery

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins along with President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas announced on Wednesday that three players have undergone successful surgeries. 

The three players were defensemen Kris Letang and John Ludvig, along with forward Matt Nieto. 

Letang underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand on May 10. The surgery was performed in New York and Letang's expected recovery time is eight weeks. 

Ludvig had the extensor tendon in his left wrist operated on back on April 24. His expected recovery time is four to six months. 

Finally, Nieto underwent reconstructive surgery on the MCL in his left knee on May 2. 

Nieto is expected to recover in six to seven months. 

All of the surgeries were performed in collaboration with the Penguins' Head Physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC Sports Medicine. 

All three players are under contract with the Penguins for next season. 

