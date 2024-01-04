Watch CBS News
Penguins

Penguins announce Matt Nieto undergoes knee surgery, expected to miss next 6-8 weeks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Jan. 3, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Jan. 3, 2024 17:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins will be without one of their offseason acquisitions for the next 6-8 weeks, at least. 

The team and President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Matt Nieto underwent successful knee surgery. 

The 31-year-old forward underwent laparoscopic surgery to his right knee and the recovery time is expected to be 6-8 weeks. 

So far this season, Nieto has scored one goal and three assists for four points in 22 games. 

The Penguins signed Nieto this summer to a 2-year deal. 

They'll be back in action tonight in Boston as they take on the Bruins. 

First published on January 4, 2024 / 1:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.