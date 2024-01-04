Penguins announce Matt Nieto undergoes knee surgery, expected to miss next 6-8 weeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins will be without one of their offseason acquisitions for the next 6-8 weeks, at least.

The team and President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Matt Nieto underwent successful knee surgery.

The 31-year-old forward underwent laparoscopic surgery to his right knee and the recovery time is expected to be 6-8 weeks.

So far this season, Nieto has scored one goal and three assists for four points in 22 games.

The Penguins signed Nieto this summer to a 2-year deal.

They'll be back in action tonight in Boston as they take on the Bruins.