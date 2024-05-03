Penguins announce firing of associate coach Todd Reirden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The changes for the Pittsburgh Penguins continued on Friday as the team announced they have parted ways with Associate Coach Todd Reirden.

Penguins President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas made the announcement on Friday afternoon, saying Reirden had been relieved of his duties effective immediately.

"We are grateful to Todd for his dedication and commitment to the Penguins over two separate stints with the organization," said Dubas. "Mike Sullivan and I have spent time over the past two weeks evaluating the coaching staff, and although these decisions are never easy, we agree that this change was in the best interest of the team moving forward."

The Penguins brought Reirden back to the coaching staff in 2020 after he spent two seasons as head coach of the Washington Capitals.

During his time as the head coach of the Washington Capitals, the team suffered two first-round playoff losses after he replaced Barry Trotz as coach of the Capitals.

Prior to that, he was an assistant coach with the Penguins under former head coach Dan Bylsma from 2010 until 2014.