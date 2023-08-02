Penguins and forward Drew O'Connor agree to two-year deal, avoid arbitration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Drew O'Connor and the Penguins have agreed to a two-year deal, avoiding an arbitration hearing that was scheduled for this week.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that they signed O'Connor to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $925,000.

This past season, O'Connor posted a career-best in goals, assists, and points - scoring five goals, six assists, for 11 points - all the while playing 46 NHL games, which also is a career-high.

He also represented the U.S. at the IIHF World Championships this spring, scoring three goals, five assists, and eight points in 10 games.

The Penguins originally signed O'Connor on March 10, 2020 as an undrafted college free agent.