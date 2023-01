Person hit by car on Oakland side of Birmingham Bridge

Person hit by car on Oakland side of Birmingham Bridge

Person hit by car on Oakland side of Birmingham Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Oakland side of the bridge.

Numerous first responders were called to the scene, including police, fire, and medics.

The condition of the person who was struck by the vehicle is not known at this time.