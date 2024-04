Pedestrian struck by car in Carrick, later dies

CARRICK, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Carrick.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on Brownsville Road.

Pittsburgh police say she was walking on the street in dark clothes, and the driver didn't see her. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died later in the afternoon.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.