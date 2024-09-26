Pedestrian hit by SUV on Perry Highway in West View

Man hit by SUV on Perry Highway

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 73-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by an SUV along Perry Highway in West View on Wednesday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the roadway's intersection with Wellington Drive.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man who had been hit by a vehicle and he was in critical condition.

Medics took the man to the hospital.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the crash.

Their early information shows that the man that was hit while trying to cross the road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

It's unclear whether any charges are expected to be filed in connection with the crash.