Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit by SUV on Perry Highway in West View

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man hit by SUV on Perry Highway
Man hit by SUV on Perry Highway 00:21

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 73-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by an SUV along Perry Highway in West View on Wednesday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the roadway's intersection with Wellington Drive.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man who had been hit by a vehicle and he was in critical condition. 

kdka-route-19-perry-highway-crash.jpg
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV along Perry Highway in West View. KDKA

Medics took the man to the hospital.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the crash.

Their early information shows that the man that was hit while trying to cross the road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. 

It's unclear whether any charges are expected to be filed in connection with the crash. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.