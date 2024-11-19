Braddock man hit, killed while walking across Rt. 51 in Fayette County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man from Braddock was killed Monday evening while trying to walk across Rt. 51 in Perry Township, Fayette County.
The crash happened around 7:30 Monday evening near the Sunoco gas station in the Star Junction community.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker says that 51-year-old Matthew Warman was hit by an SUV and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver who hit Warman stayed on scene.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.