Braddock man hit, killed while walking across Rt. 51 in Fayette County

Man killed in pedestrian crash along Rt. 51 in Perry Township

Man killed in pedestrian crash along Rt. 51 in Perry Township

Man killed in pedestrian crash along Rt. 51 in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man from Braddock was killed Monday evening while trying to walk across Rt. 51 in Perry Township, Fayette County.

The crash happened around 7:30 Monday evening near the Sunoco gas station in the Star Junction community.

A 51-year-old man from Braddock was hit and killed while walking across Rt. 51 in Perry Township, Fayette County on Monday evening. KDKA

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker says that 51-year-old Matthew Warman was hit by an SUV and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver who hit Warman stayed on scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.