Pedal Pittsburgh set for its 31st annual ride this Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, thousands of bikers will hit the streets of Pittsburgh for this year's edition of Pedal Pittsburgh.

Pedal Pittsburgh has been going on since 1994, making today the 31st edition of the event, and it's the state's largest one-day bike ride. It's the largest because of the thousands of people who are expected to take part in the ride today.

It's also the largest because of the routes - there are four of them!

The start times will be rolling this morning between 7 and 7:30 a.m. and the 62-mile epic endurance challenge goes through 4,500 feet of elevation.

Of course, there will be rest stops for riders to take some breaks on all the routes.

Then, from 8 and 8:30, a.m., the 40-mile grand tour will begin - that's 2,500 feet of elevation.

Moving to 9 and 9:30 a.m., the local tour will begin, and then at 10 and 10:30 a.m., the river loop gets going.

All of these routes both begin and end at Allegheny Commons Park West.

Riders will be able to see their routes with cue signs and there will also be digital navigation for all registered participants.

Later this morning, around 11 a.m., they'll have a finish line festival with a lunch tent that goes until 3 p.m.

An event like this, it's of course for a good cause - benefiting BikePGH which works to make Pittsburgh more biker and walker-friendly.