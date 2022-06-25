Watch CBS News
Peace and Love Walk takes place in the Mon Valley

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is no shortage of events in and around Pittsburgh this weekend.

Just one of the events, the fifth annual Peace and Love Walk in the Mon Valley, is currently underway. It's in honor of all loved ones lost to gun violence in the Mon Valley, and a rally to help people affected by the violence.

The walk will end at the Wolvarena where a celebration follows.

