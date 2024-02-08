Pittsburgh-area pooches heading to the Puppy Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have six Super Bowls, the Penguins own five Stanley Cups and the Pirates have also won five World Championships. Now two local dogs are participating in another prestigious event that no doubt will bring even more glory to the Steel City: the Puppy Bowl.

The competitors are fast, willing to go face-to-face with an opponent, their agility equal to an NFL star.

Gertie and Margo, both poodle mixes, are headed for canine immortality. The Pittsburgh pooches participating in this year's Puppy Bowl.

Vicki Thomas of Paws Across Pittsburgh is the person who made their doggie dreams of stardom possible.

Gertie and Margo's story is an incredible one. Both were rescued from an Ohio puppy mill. Because of that, they were destined to be put down. Thomas told KDKA-TV, "They were deemed unsellable because they had imperfections."

(Photo: KDKA)

Both of the hometown hounds turned out to be perfect for their new roles.

Bethany Hess is Gertie's dog mom. She told KDKA-TV, "I was shocked when Vicki called and suggested submitting her. I was like, 'ok great,' not thinking she would get picked. So when we got the call that she was going to be there, we were so excited."

Jesse Boddicker found out his dog Margo made the cuteness cut by surprise. Boddicker told KDKA-TV, "We adopted her and didn't know that she was going to be in the Puppy Bowl."

The game is prerecorded and the outcome remains a secret. Whatever the outcome, from the dogs to people involved, it's been a blast.

"It was a great experience. Paws Across Pittsburgh couldn't be happier," Thomas said.