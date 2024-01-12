Pittsburgh-area pups, Gertie and Good Girl, competing in the Puppy Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the other big game. Only these players are much cuter.

Gertie (L) and Good Girl (R) will compete in Puppy Bowl XX. (Photos: Animal Planet)

While football players are competing in the Super Bowl right here on KDKA on Feb. 11, two Pittsburgh-area dogs will be competing in the Puppy Bowl.

Meet Gertie and Good Girl.

They are both rescue dogs who found their forever homes through local rescue group, Paws Across Pittsburgh.

Gertie will be playing on Team Ruff and Good Girl is on Team Fluff. The teams compete for the "Lombarky Trophy."

There are 131 adoptable puppies from 73 shelters and rescues playing in Puppy Bowl XX.

While Gertie and Good Girl have both found loving homes, Paws Across Pittsburgh says they have more puppies and kittens who want to be your forever companion.

If you are looking for a companion, check out their website at this link.

This year marks 20 years of the Puppy Bowl. To mark the important anniversary, four previous Puppy Bowl players will return to the game to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

At least two other dogs have represented Pittsburgh in previous Puppy Bowls.

Dak, a Treeing Walker Coonhound pup, competed in 2018, and Kenny, a mixed breed, played in 2020.