Paul Skenes strikes out 11 over 6 no-hit innings as Pirates cruise past Cubs 9-3
CHICAGO (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes struck out the first seven batters he faced in his second MLB start, earning 11 total strikeouts over six innings of no-hit baseball as the Pirates cruised past the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on Friday. The game would hold to be Skenes' first MLB victory.
Eleven strikeouts are the most ever by a Pittsburgh pitcher at Wrigley Field, according to the Pirates.
Skenes is the first pitcher to pitch six no-hit innings with 10+ Ks in one of his first two career starts, according to Baseball Reference.
Catcher Yasmani Grandal recorded three RBI while infielder Jared Triolo also notched three RBI thanks to a third-inning home run off Chicago's Kyle Hendricks. Andrew McCutchen also blasted his sixth home run of the season into the Wrigley Field basket to extend the Pirates' lead to 9-0 during the eighth inning.
Hendricks lasted 4.2 innings, allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs and earning four strikeouts.
The Pirates improve to 21-25 after the win and will continue their four-game series with their NL Central rivals on Saturday.
Bailey Falter (2-2, 4.15 ERA) will take the mound on Saturday for the Pirates, dueling against Chicago's Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.96 ERA).