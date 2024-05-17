Paul Skenes strikes out 11 over 6 no-hit innings as Pirates cruise past Cubs 9-3

CHICAGO (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes struck out the first seven batters he faced in his second MLB start, earning 11 total strikeouts over six innings of no-hit baseball as the Pirates cruised past the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on Friday. The game would hold to be Skenes' first MLB victory.

Eleven strikeouts are the most ever by a Pittsburgh pitcher at Wrigley Field, according to the Pirates.

First pitcher in Pirates history with 11 strikeouts at Wrigley Field 👏 pic.twitter.com/OmvK1Jobc8 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 17, 2024

Skenes is the first pitcher to pitch six no-hit innings with 10+ Ks in one of his first two career starts, according to Baseball Reference.

Paul Skenes is the 1st pitcher in our database to pitch 6 no-hit innings with 10+ Ks in one of his first two career starts 🤯#MLB ⎹ @Pirates pic.twitter.com/V1jVONbfjH — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) May 17, 2024

Catcher Yasmani Grandal recorded three RBI while infielder Jared Triolo also notched three RBI thanks to a third-inning home run off Chicago's Kyle Hendricks. Andrew McCutchen also blasted his sixth home run of the season into the Wrigley Field basket to extend the Pirates' lead to 9-0 during the eighth inning.

Hendricks lasted 4.2 innings, allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs and earning four strikeouts.

The Pirates improve to 21-25 after the win and will continue their four-game series with their NL Central rivals on Saturday.

Bailey Falter (2-2, 4.15 ERA) will take the mound on Saturday for the Pirates, dueling against Chicago's Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.96 ERA).