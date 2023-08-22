Paul Skenes: Pittsburgh Pirates promote pitcher to Double-A Altoona

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Pirates promoted right-hander Paul Skenes to Double-A Altoona from Single-A Bradenton on Monday.

The top pick in this year's amateur draft is scheduled to start for the Curve on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Akron RubberDucks.

The former LSU star has pitched four scoreless innings over three appearances combined with Bradenton and in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. He is the No. 3 overall prospect in the minors according to MLB Pipeline.

This past season in college, Skenes posted a record of 13-2 en route to winning the College World Series with the Tigers. He also had five shutouts, two complete games, a 1.69 ERA, and struck out a school and Southeastern Conference record 209 batters.