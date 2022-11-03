Paul Pelosi out of the hospital after assault

Paul Pelosi leaves hospital after attack Paul Pelosi leaves hospital almost week after attack 00:25

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital after he was assaulted in their home last week, her office confirmed Thursday.

"The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Pelosi said in a statement.

The speaker's office said last week that he was expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

According to court documents and police, Mr. Pelosi was assaulted by a suspect who was looking for the speaker and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The alleged attacker, David Wanye DePape, 42, is charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family. He was also charged Monday with federal counts of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

"Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospita] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home," Speaker Pelosi's statement said.

In a letter to fellow congressional members Saturday night, the speaker wrote that her family is "heartbroken and traumatized" after the attack on her husband.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she wrote. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

–CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa contributed to this report.