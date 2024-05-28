Patrick's Pub in Apollo set to close its doors at the end of the week

APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) -- A popular pub in Armstrong County has announced it will be closing its doors for good at the end of the week.

Patrick's Pub announced the news on Facebook earlier this month that this week will be its last.

In their announcement, the owners said that they're unable to afford upgrades to the business that need done in order to stay insured.

Those upgrades include a new electrical panel and an upgraded fire suppression system.

The pub will be open through the end of May and then they will be closing their doors.

The owners said that it's been great getting to know their regulars over the years as well as earning the business of new customers.

They also thanked the community for the patience and apologized for the inconvenience that closing will have on the neighborhood.