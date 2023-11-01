Patrick J. Rooney, son of Steelers founder Art Rooney, dies at age 84

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Patrick J. Rooney, one of the sons of the late Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr., and brother of Steelers President and Chairman Dan Rooney, has died.

Patrick's twin brother John passed away last year and both grew up on Pittsburgh's North Side and were graduates of North Catholic High School.

Patrick and John were born six years after the founding of the franchise and were the youngest of Art and Kathleen Rooney's children.

Up until 2009, all five brothers carried an equal ownership stake in the franchise, but that year, a divestment was made.

He was 84 years old and living in Florida.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the team said in a statement posted to social media.