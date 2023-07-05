Patric Hornqvist, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward, retires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist has retired.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement Wednesday in an interview with Sweedish news outlet Sportsblade.

Hornqvist was a key piece on Penguins teams that won Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He scored the Cup-clinching goal in the third period against the Nashville Predators in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

In total, he spent six seasons in Pittsburgh, with his last season in 2019-20. He appeared in 407 games for the Penguins, scoring 132 goals.

Hornqvist played 22 games last season with the Florida Panthers. His last game was on Dec. 3, 2022, due to his second concussion in a month.

The 15-year NHL veteran finished his career with 543 points in 901 games.