Pastry Chef Selina Progar on Talk Pittsburgh: No-bake cheesecake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This no-bake cheesecake from Eleven pastry chef Selina Progar is the perfect treat for spring.

No -Bake Cheesecake with Biscoff (Lotus) Crust and Blueberry Lemon Ginger Compote

Active Time: 1 hour, Freezing time: 8 hours, Thawing time: 2 hours.

Special Tools: Food processor, mixing bowl with whisk, spring form pan

Biscoff Crust

Lotus cookies (I find these at Walmart) – 1 packet (8.8 oz)

Melted butter – 4 oz

Step 1. Melt butter

Step 2. Finely grind cookies, add butter and mix until they can form a clump in your hand.

Step 3. Line your spring form pan bottom and sides with parchment paper. Spray with pan spray.

Step 4. Press crust to the inside of the pan on the bottom and sides. You can use a water glass to create strain edges. Set in fridge while you are making your cheesecake.

No bake cheesecake

Vanilla pudding- 1 - 3.4 oz box

Milk – 8 oz

Cream cheese- 5 oz

Sour Cream – 5 oz

Lemon Juice – 1 lemon

Powdered sugar – 4 oz

Gelatin powder – 1- .25 oz packet of knox gelatin

Heavy cream – 12 oz – split into 10 oz and 2 oz

Step 1. Prepare vanilla pudding by combining the pudding mix and the milk (half of the amount).Let sit in fridge for 5 minutes.

Step 2. Whip 10 oz of your heavy cream to medium peaks. Remove from mixer if you do not have a food processor mentioned in step 4.

Step 3. In a microwave safe bowl, add powdered gelatin to 2 oz of heavy stir, and let set.

Step 4. If you have a food processor this will work best. If you don't, fit your mixer with the whisk attachment. Combine Vanilla pudding mix, Cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, and powdered sugar, and process until very smooth. If you are using a food processor, this will take less than 1 minute, if you are using a mixing bowl with a whip it may take a moment or two. Be sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Once this is fully smooth.

Step 5. Melt your gelatin and heavy cream mixture in the microwave at 15 second intervals. Be sure it is fully melted. Add directly into your mixture in your food processor and continue to blend until smooth.

Step 6. Remove your mixture from the food processor into a mixing bowl. Fold your Whipped cream into your cheese mixture.

Step 7. Pour batter into your spring form pan, and level off the top with a spatula.

Step 8. Freeze until totally set. Once frozen unmold from your pan, and put in the fridge to thaw.

Step 9. Top with compote.

Blueberry Lemon Ginger Compote

Blueberries 3- 6 oz clam shells

Sugar – 8 oz

Lemons – 3, zested and juiced

Ground ginger (optional) ½ tsp

Step 1. Zest and juice lemons.

Step 2. Combine all ingredients into a pot and cook over medium to high heat for 12 minutes or until it is very thick. Cool fully.

Step 3. Serve with cheesecake

Additional Garnish: candied lemons, candied ginger, whipped cream