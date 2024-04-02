Passenger stabbed on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A passenger was stabbed multiple times while riding a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Tuesday, police said.

PRT said the victim was stabbed on a 56-Lincoln Place bus shortly before noon near the intersection of Second and Flowers avenues in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the agency said.

The suspect ran away after the stabbing. Port Authority police arrested him shortly after and took him to another hospital to get cuts on his hand treated.

There were about a dozen other people on the bus, which was heading to Downtown Pittsburgh, when the stabbing happened, PRT said. No one else was injured.

Port Authority police are investigating what led up to the stabbing. Authorities didn't release any other details.