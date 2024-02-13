Party Cake Shop in Brookline ready for a busy Fat Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is Fat Tuesday, the last day before Ash Wednesday -- but for many, it's paczki day!

KDKA's Megan Shinn was live inside Party Cake Shop along Brookline Boulevard as they opened their doors for what's expected to be a busy day.

Customers were lined up when the doors opened at 6 a.m. and Party Cake Shop co-owner Zach Zebrowski told KDKA they expect to make at least 300 dozen paczki today as part of the long-standing Polish tradition for Fat Tuesday.

Zebrowski said his crew spent 12 hours working and preparing for the big day, detailing the long process of making and cutting the dough, frying, holing, and filling the paczki before they're ready to hit the display shelves.

A sign describing Paczki sits on a display counter at Party Cake Shop in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood. KDKA's Megan Shinn

Paczki are round, baseball-sized pastries that are generally sugar-coated or glazed and stuffed with fruit or cream filling.

The word 'paczki' means 'little package' and co-owner Michelle Zebrowski said she even knows that KDKA-TV anchor David Highfield prefers the raspberry-filled variety!

