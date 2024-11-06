Community weighs in on future of Parkway East bridge over Four Mile Run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT is looking at rebuilding or rehabbing a major bridge on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh.

The bridge was built in the 1950s and carries Interstate 376 over the small neighborhood of Four Mile Run. A park and playground sit underneath the bridge, and homes stand just feet away.

PennDOT officials asked members of the public to provide feedback to them at a meeting on Wednesday. They stressed they were early in the planning stages.

They shared that while the bridge is listed in "fair" condition, it has been deteriorating. But for people who live near the bridge, the project could come with a cost. They are concerned with the possibility PennDOT will need to buy some of the homes near the bridge for the construction project.

"I don't want to see my neighbors have to go because our neighborhood is so small already," said Ziggy Edwards. "When you take into consideration the harm that was done to the neighborhood with the initial construction and how it has continued over the years, it should be a real consideration to protect the integrity of the community."

At the meeting, KDKA-TV asked Doug Seeley, an assistant district executive at PennDOT District 11, which properties could be impacted

"We do not know that now. That would primarily depend on the option that is developed here, whether it is a replacement or rehabilitation, Seeley said.

Another bridge-related issue neighbors say they have faced is falling debris. As mentioned in the PennDOT presentation, debris occasionally falls on the playground below the bridge. Neighbors say it poses a safety issue for kids.

"Everyone in the neighborhood shares that concern," Edwards said.

The material falling onto the playground is meant as a temporary measure to protect neighbors by catching debris that flies off the highway. It's not a perfect system.

"Some of (my neighbors) have suffered damage to their vehicles that are parked across the street because of crashes and things flying off the bridge," Edwards said.

PennDOT is planning to replace the temporary protective material this fall.

At the meeting, neighbors also asked PennDOT to consider frequent flooding, noise, and the ability to use a nearby trail and the playground.

"We're really concerned with the issues that the property owners and the community have with this project. That's why we're here today. We want to make sure we are considering those things as we move forward with the design," Seeley said.

PennDOT's presentation said it could potentially add additional fencing on both sides to either a rehabbed or rebuilt bridge to keep things from flying off.

Construction could start in 2028. PennDOT officials say they will do their best to minimize traffic impacts.