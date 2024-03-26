Former University of Pittsburgh football player wanted in connection with shots fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former University of Pittsburgh football player is wanted in connection with shots fired in Clairton.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department said Paris Ford is facing charges in connection with the incident on March 15. Ford was a defensive back at Pitt from 2018-2020. The 25-year-old Pittsburgh native attended Steel Valley High School before joining the Panthers.

Paris Ford #12 of the Pittsburgh Panthers returns an interception for a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In the Facebook post, Allegheny County police said officials were notified of shots fired into a residence on Third Street in Clairton at around noon on March 15. Police responded and identified a vehicle tied to the shots fired. The vehicle, police said, was later spotted along Route 51 by Whitehall and Brentwood officers, and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police said multiple men ran from the vehicle when it stopped. Officials said one was taken into custody and two fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle was then spotted in Bethel Park and a pursuit started. Shortly after, the driver crashed at around 12:45 p.m. and two men were taken into custody, police said.

After the fact, police said Ford was also involved. They identified him through witness interviews and surveillance videos, according to police.

"Ford is captured on surveillance cameras fleeing from the suspect vehicle during the first traffic stop along Route 51," police said in the Facebook post.

Two other people are facing charges in connection with the shots fired: 26-year-old Jaylin Howard and 25-year-old Donye Felton. The third person was taken into custody and released.

Ford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person. If you know where Ford is, police said to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.