Parents sue Pennsylvania school after teacher allegedly cuts 20 inches from daughter's hair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The parents of an 8-year-old girl in Harrisburg have filed a lawsuit against St. Margaret Mary School after a teacher allegedly cut their daughter's hair without their permission.

Darin and Julia Smith filed the lawsuit in late January against the school on Herr Street in Dauphin County on behalf of their daughter, CBS 21 reported. The lawsuit obtained by the TV station said the incident happened in November 2023, when a teacher cut a piece of Velcro out of the girl's hair during music class.

CBS 21 reported that the lawsuit said the 8-year-old girl, who is Black, had 20 inches of hair cut and the parents never consented to the cut and were not notified before the cut.

The girl, according to the lawsuit obtained by the TV station, kept her hair long "as a part of her family religious beliefs in correlation with allowing natural features [and] attributes provided by God to grow naturally." The lawsuit reportedly added that the girl's natural, long hair is a significant part of her culture.

The lawsuit went on to say that the girl's parents emailed the school on the day of the incident but never received a response, according to the TV station. The parents reached the school by phone three days after the incident, the lawsuit says, adding that the school never followed up.

CBS 21 reported that St. Margaret Mary School reportedly admitted that the teacher's actions did not follow protocol.

Since having her hair cut, the girl was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and is receiving professional help, according to the lawsuit obtained by CBS 21.

The Diocese of Harrisburg released a statement to CBS 21, saying, "[D]ue to the active litigation involving a minor, it is not appropriate for us to comment at this time."