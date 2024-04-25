Pittsburgh parents face child endangerment charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple from Pittsburgh is facing child endangerment charges.

The charges come after a young boy ran away from home in February because he could not take the deplorable living conditions, authorities said.

Pittsburgh police said a 12-year-old boy ran away to his aunt's home, and his adoptive mother reported him missing. According to the criminal complaint, the boy told officers that his "house was overrun with animals." There were around 60 cats, at least one large dog and some rabbits, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint added that the boy told police that he had "trouble sleeping or concentrating because the house is in such disarray" and "the smell is bad because of animal droppings all over the home." The boy lived in a home on Methyl Street in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer went to the home to investigate and said the smell was overwhelming. The officer, according to the document, had to watch where he was stepping so he would not step on a cat or kitten. The entire first floor of the home was also covered with clothing and other items.

Melvin Dusch and Sherry Brooks were charged with five counts of child endangerment. Four other children — ages 4, 5 and 6 — lived in the home. KDKA-TV stopped by the home to get their side of the story but no one answered.

Neighbors told KDKA-TV on Thursday that they have been complaining for a long time about the situation.

"Unfortunately, it took a kid to run away to bring it in the spotlight," Lisa Jones of Beechview said.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill said he heard about the case and talked to Jones. He pointed out that Pittsburgh has an ordinance that you cannot have more than five animals in a home.

"It's unhealthy, and I think it's unhealthy for the folks that are living here," he said.