Parent's Perspective: Using a RAD Pass for fun, discounted events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are your kids lucky enough to still be home from school? Are you all going stir-crazy?

In this week's Parent's Perspective, Heather Abraham is here with something you can do, and it comes with a free pass.

An Allegheny County library card can get you a free or discounted ticket to several different museums and institutions.

The discounts come through RAD. It's called a RAD Pass, and it uses your Allegheny County library card.

We're talking about the Carnegie Museums and Science Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, the August Wilson African-American Cultural Center, and even events from the Pirates.

Everything has to be reserved online ahead of time. You'll have to select dates and times that are available.

You'll want to go to RADPass.org. If you don't already have a login, create one.

Once there, you'll see what is available right now.

Four complimentary tickets were available to the Children's Museum on Jan. 8. The Science Center offered up one free ticket when we selected an upcoming date.

You have to be 18 or older to reserve the passes, and RAD said there may also be age restrictions on who can use them, so just make sure to read everything carefully.