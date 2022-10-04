Parent's Perspective: Outbursts, belly aches, headaches; signs of overscheduling in kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We all know how busy our days are, but when it comes to our kids, are we scheduling too much?

It's something that a lot of families are in the middle of, from cheer practices and gymnastics to soccer and piano lessons -- in an attempt to give children as many opportunities to succeed and grow, it's taking vital free play time away from them.

KDKA's Heather Abraham spoke with Stephanie Wijkstrom, the founder of the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh for some help.

Wijkstrom provided a few warning signs that kids are being overscheduled.

Whether it be in the form of emotional outbursts from stress, physical signs like bellyaches or headaches, or even excuses when it comes time to go to practice, they can all be signs that the kids are noticing they have no downtime.

Wijkstrom says that its key that parents walk a fine line between making sure kids stick it out with a certain activity or sport and pushing kids too far.

Wijkstrom says that one thing that can help ease the overscheduling is to make sure that there are not activities planned every day of the week. Many agree that three days per week should be the maximum.

Since many aspects of life are now scheduled, it's suggested to include at least 20 minutes of downtime with the family everyday and Wijkstrom stresses this shouldn't involve what's scheduled for that day or the next day. This should just be creative conversation.

Free play is so important and it's different from goal-oriented activities.

While that's also crucial to developing skills, it's also scrutinized by parents and coaches.

Free play allows kids to use their imagination and develop other skills without worrying about it being right or wrong or good enough.