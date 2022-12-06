Parent's Perspective: Making joyful holiday memories for kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The holidays are joyful but they can also be draining and exhausting, maybe more so for parents with the extra pressure of creating joyful memories for kids.

The holidays can be full of cheer but between gift buying, planning around kids events, seeing family, and hosting family, The holidays can feel like your brain doesn't shut off.

The Mayo Clinic has some great information, starting with, knowing and setting your limits.

If trying to make one more event, scheduling family pictures, or sending Christmas cards has you stressed, it's ok to say no!

Next up, be realistic. The holidays don't have to be perfect or better than the year before.

It's ok for traditions to change and evolve. The Mayo Clinic gives an example about adult children creating their own family traditions and trying to find new ways to celebrate.

Last up, find time to take care of you.

Self care is sometimes next to impossible.

Maybe it's taking 15 minutes for a walk or getting a cup of coffee alone at your favorite coffee shop to reset.

The Mayo Clinic also says stick to a budget.

We've heard that before, and it's easy to get carried away, but in study after study, financial stress is one of the top stressors and kids aren't cheap!

So find a way to create and stick to a budget.

You'll be thankful you did in January.

