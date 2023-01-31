Parent's Perspective: Finding the best summer camp for your child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The big question every year: what the heck do you do with your kids when summer starts? Who watches your kids all day if you work?

We're starting the work now.

January is wrapping up, but we're still in the thick of winter. And yet, parents everywhere are thinking of summer.

That's because when school lets out, working parents need to have a plan for childcare.

And really, it may seem early, but this dominated a conversation I had with a group of friends over the weekend. The more we talked, the more I realized there are so many camps that you've likely never heard of.

It really is word of mouth and reputation for some of the smaller community camps.

In just a few weeks, many camps are going to unleash their programming and enrollment for this summer.

So, now is the time to do your research.

There are a couple of options out there to find something. You can go to the American Camp Association website; they have search perimeters, so you can find something close, specific to interests, and if it's an overnight or day camp.

Also, Kidsburgh is a great resource. We're going to link you up to their list of 43 camps from last year. They should have a new list up in the coming weeks.

But last and probably the most important, ask your friends.

Post on your PTG Facebook page, or parent groups, and talk to your neighbors.

There was a Bible camp we found out about last year that was $25 for the week. It was half a day, but it was something to keep them busy and active.

I want to keep this conversation going online. I posted something yesterday on Facebook, but I'll do it again today.

Be sure to share if you have a favorite camp or a recommendation.